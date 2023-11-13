Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM] Is Currently 0.77 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Exxon Mobil Corp. [NYSE: XOM] gained 0.77% or 0.79 points to close at $103.75 with a heavy trading volume of 17816821 shares. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM that ExxonMobil elects Dina Powell McCormick to Board of Directors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation announced today that Dina Powell McCormick will join its board of directors, effective January 1. Ms. Powell McCormick is currently vice chairman, president and global head of Client Services at BDT & MSD Partners, an investment and advisory firm, and previously spent 16 years at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., most recently as a member of its Management Committee.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231107079794/en/.

It opened the trading session at $103.93, the shares rose to $104.41 and dropped to $102.905, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XOM points out that the company has recorded -1.92% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.27M shares, XOM reached to a volume of 17816821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $127.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corp. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for XOM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

Trading performance analysis for XOM stock

Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.74. With this latest performance, XOM shares dropped by -2.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.13 for Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.61, while it was recorded at 103.94 for the last single week of trading, and 109.46 for the last 200 days.

Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.35 and a Gross Margin at +25.84. Exxon Mobil Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.92.

Return on Total Capital for XOM is now 27.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.05. Additionally, XOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM] managed to generate an average of $899,032 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Exxon Mobil Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corp. go to 42.72%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM]

The top three institutional holders of XOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in XOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in XOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.