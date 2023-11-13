Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO] Stock trading around $1.02 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CDIO] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.24 during the day while it closed the day at $1.02. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 9:01 AM that Family Medicine Specialists Selects Cardio Diagnostics’ Epigenetic-Genetic Tests for Assessing Heart Attack Risk for its BlueCross BlueShield Patients.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDIO), a leader in artificial intelligence-driven precision cardiovascular medicine tests, and Family Medicine Specialists (FMS), a leading Illinois primary care provider with eight locations and tens of thousands of patients across Illinois, today announced that FMS is implementing Cardio Diagnostics’ solutions to identify patients at risk for coronary heart disease (CHD) events including heart attacks.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death nationally. In Illinois, heart disease is not only the leading cause of death, but 29% of all deaths or more than one in every four deaths is attributable to heart disease. The “Heart Attack Prevention” initiative will leverage Cardio Diagnostics’ advanced and highly sensitive blood-based epigenetic-genetic tests to risk stratify FMS’ patient population. According to the CDC, nearly 50% of Americans have at least one major cardiovascular risk such as diabetes, obesity, or hypertension. For many Americans, the first sign of CHD is a heart attack.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc stock has also gained 172.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CDIO stock has inclined by 10.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -40.00% and lost -3.77% year-on date.

The market cap for CDIO stock reached $8.28 million, with 9.51 million shares outstanding and 5.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.10M shares, CDIO reached a trading volume of 17064090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDIO shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

CDIO stock trade performance evaluation

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 172.44. With this latest performance, CDIO shares gained by 292.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.59 for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4195, while it was recorded at 1.0730 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6136 for the last 200 days.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -478784.32 and a Gross Margin at -1584.21. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -490630.00.

Return on Total Capital for CDIO is now -12.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.74. Additionally, CDIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO] managed to generate an average of -$582,623 per employee.Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.63 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO]: Institutional Ownership

