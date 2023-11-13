Blink Charging Co [BLNK] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $7

- Advertisements -

Blink Charging Co [NASDAQ: BLNK] traded at a high on 11/10/23, posting a 24.80 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.07. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:02 PM that BLINK CHARGING ANNOUNCES RECORD THIRD QUARTER WITH 152% REVENUE GROWTH TO $43.4 MILLION AND 167% INCREASE IN GROSS PROFIT.

Company raises 2023 revenue target to $128 – $133 million and targets adjusted EBITDA break even run rate by December 2024.

Third quarter 2023 total revenues increased 152% to $43.4 million compared to $17.2 million in third quarter of 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20569094 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Blink Charging Co stands at 11.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.13%.

The market cap for BLNK stock reached $206.49 million, with 67.26 million shares outstanding and 60.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, BLNK reached a trading volume of 20569094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blink Charging Co [BLNK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLNK shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Blink Charging Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blink Charging Co is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

How has BLNK stock performed recently?

Blink Charging Co [BLNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.87. With this latest performance, BLNK shares dropped by -1.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.26 for Blink Charging Co [BLNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.07, while it was recorded at 2.64 for the last single week of trading, and 6.34 for the last 200 days.

Blink Charging Co [BLNK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blink Charging Co [BLNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -139.64 and a Gross Margin at -87.07. Blink Charging Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -149.76.

Return on Total Capital for BLNK is now -35.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blink Charging Co [BLNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.10. Additionally, BLNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blink Charging Co [BLNK] managed to generate an average of -$147,677 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Blink Charging Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.71 and a Current Ratio set at 2.42.

Insider trade positions for Blink Charging Co [BLNK]

