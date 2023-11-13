Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Stock trading around $118.59 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] closed the trading session at $118.59 on 11/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $114.03, while the highest price level was $119.70. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM that AMD Extends 3rd Gen EPYC CPU Lineup to Deliver New Levels of Value for Mainstream Applications.

— AMD strengthens compelling 3rd Gen EPYC CPU portfolio delivering performance and energy efficiency for servers supporting essential business infrastructure —.

— Leading OEMs including, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Gigabyte, HPE, Lenovo and Supermicro showcase solutions powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC CPUs —.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 83.09 percent and weekly performance of 5.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 55.95M shares, AMD reached to a volume of 74374384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $132.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 4.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 144.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.61.

AMD stock trade performance evaluation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.65. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 9.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.10 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.35, while it was recorded at 114.17 for the last single week of trading, and 101.53 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.84 and a Gross Margin at +36.03. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.59.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 4.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.23. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $52,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.61 and a Current Ratio set at 2.19.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 9.80%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AMD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AMD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.