Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [XERS] Stock trading around $1.80 per share: What’s Next?

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: XERS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.84% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.28%. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Xeris Biopharma Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Achieved record revenue of $48.3M – a 27% increase from prior quarter, and a 63% increase from same period prior year.

Over the last 12 months, XERS stock rose by 20.33%. The one-year Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.27. The average equity rating for XERS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $249.22 million, with 136.27 million shares outstanding and 129.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 930.50K shares, XERS stock reached a trading volume of 3003079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [XERS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XERS shares is $4.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XERS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for XERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

XERS Stock Performance Analysis:

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [XERS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.28. With this latest performance, XERS shares gained by 9.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.22 for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [XERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8644, while it was recorded at 1.8820 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0611 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [XERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.97 and a Gross Margin at +69.63. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.86.

Return on Total Capital for XERS is now -37.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -134.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [XERS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 438.31. Additionally, XERS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 434.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [XERS] managed to generate an average of -$266,648 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.95.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [XERS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of XERS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in XERS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in XERS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.