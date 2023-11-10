Wynn Resorts Ltd. [WYNN] Is Currently -2.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Wynn Resorts Ltd. [NASDAQ: WYNN] loss -2.42% or -2.25 points to close at $90.65 with a heavy trading volume of 5572535 shares. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:02 PM that Wynn Resorts, Limited Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) (“Wynn Resorts” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Operating revenues were $1.67 billion for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $782.2 million from $889.7 million for the third quarter of 2022. Net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was $116.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $142.9 million for the third quarter of 2022. Diluted net loss per share was $1.03 for the third quarter of 2023, compared to diluted net loss per share of $1.27 for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted Property EBITDAR(1) was $530.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $173.5 million for the third quarter of 2022.

It opened the trading session at $93.68, the shares rose to $94.01 and dropped to $90.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WYNN points out that the company has recorded -15.20% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -33.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

- Advertisements -

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, WYNN reached to a volume of 5572535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wynn Resorts Ltd. [WYNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $127.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Ltd. is set at 2.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for WYNN in the course of the last twelve months was 40.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.18.

Trading performance analysis for WYNN stock

Wynn Resorts Ltd. [WYNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.00. With this latest performance, WYNN shares dropped by -4.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.92 for Wynn Resorts Ltd. [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.30, while it was recorded at 92.93 for the last single week of trading, and 102.65 for the last 200 days.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. [WYNN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wynn Resorts Ltd. [WYNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.97 and a Gross Margin at +17.95. Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.28.

Return on Total Capital for WYNN is now -2.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.49. Additionally, WYNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 102.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wynn Resorts Ltd. [WYNN] managed to generate an average of -$15,698 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.18 and a Current Ratio set at 3.23.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Wynn Resorts Ltd. [WYNN]

The top three institutional holders of WYNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WYNN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WYNN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.