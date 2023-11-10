WideOpenWest Inc [WOW] moved down -56.89: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

WideOpenWest Inc [NYSE: WOW] plunged by -$4.21 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.94 during the day while it closed the day at $3.19. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM that WOW! REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS.

Third Quarter 2023 High-Speed Data Revenue increased 7% from the same period last year to a record $109.8 million.

WideOpenWest, Inc. (“WOW!” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WOW), one of the nation’s leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers, today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

WideOpenWest Inc stock has also loss -55.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WOW stock has declined by -58.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -59.21% and lost -64.98% year-on date.

The market cap for WOW stock reached $266.97 million, with 86.42 million shares outstanding and 48.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 245.30K shares, WOW reached a trading volume of 3562295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WideOpenWest Inc [WOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOW shares is $13.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for WideOpenWest Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on Nov-10-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WideOpenWest Inc is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

WOW stock trade performance evaluation

WideOpenWest Inc [WOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -55.13. With this latest performance, WOW shares dropped by -57.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.62 for WideOpenWest Inc [WOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.33, while it was recorded at 6.69 for the last single week of trading, and 8.83 for the last 200 days.

WideOpenWest Inc [WOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

WideOpenWest Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.66 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for WideOpenWest Inc [WOW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WideOpenWest Inc go to -6.70%.

WideOpenWest Inc [WOW]: Institutional Ownership

