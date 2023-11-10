why WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.50

- Advertisements -

WiSA Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: WISA] traded at a high on 11/09/23, posting a 25.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.18. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that WiSA Technologies, Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call at 8:00 am Pacific Time | 11:00 am Eastern Time on November 15th.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, will host its third quarter 2023 results conference call at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET, on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The conference call will be available through a live webcast found here:WiSA Technologies Third Quarter 2023 Results webcast.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23446171 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of WiSA Technologies Inc stands at 22.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 20.71%.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for WISA stock reached $1.18 million, with 6.58 million shares outstanding and 6.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, WISA reached a trading volume of 23446171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISA shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for WiSA Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for WiSA Technologies Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

How has WISA stock performed recently?

WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.36. With this latest performance, WISA shares dropped by -55.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.52 for WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4419, while it was recorded at 0.1518 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9394 for the last 200 days.

WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA] shares currently have an operating margin of -536.23 and a Gross Margin at +11.74. WiSA Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -479.97.

Return on Total Capital for WISA is now -239.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -216.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -224.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -104.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA] managed to generate an average of -$329,612 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.WiSA Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.26.

Insider trade positions for WiSA Technologies Inc [WISA]

The top three institutional holders of WISA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WISA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WISA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.