why TC Energy Corporation [TRP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $37.50

TC Energy Corporation [NYSE: TRP] traded at a low on 11/09/23, posting a -0.47 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $35.96. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 6:35 AM that TC Energy declares quarterly dividends.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2723888 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TC Energy Corporation stands at 1.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.88%.

The market cap for TRP stock reached $35.96 billion, with 1.02 billion shares outstanding and 998.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, TRP reached a trading volume of 2723888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TC Energy Corporation [TRP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRP shares is $37.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRP stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for TC Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TC Energy Corporation is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRP in the course of the last twelve months was 57.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.52.

How has TRP stock performed recently?

TC Energy Corporation [TRP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.75. With this latest performance, TRP shares gained by 2.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.90 for TC Energy Corporation [TRP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.32, while it was recorded at 36.16 for the last single week of trading, and 38.55 for the last 200 days.

TC Energy Corporation [TRP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TC Energy Corporation [TRP] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.61 and a Gross Margin at +44.56. TC Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.25.

Return on Total Capital for TRP is now 6.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TC Energy Corporation [TRP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.79. Additionally, TRP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TC Energy Corporation [TRP] managed to generate an average of $100,040 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.TC Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 0.61.

Earnings analysis for TC Energy Corporation [TRP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TC Energy Corporation go to -4.40%.

Insider trade positions for TC Energy Corporation [TRP]

The top three institutional holders of TRP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TRP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TRP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.