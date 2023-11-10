why Doximity Inc [DOCS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.00

- Advertisements -

Doximity Inc [NYSE: DOCS] slipped around -0.57 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $20.50 at the close of the session, down -2.71%. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Doximity Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results.

Total revenues of $113.6 million, up 11% year-over-yearNet income margin of 27% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 48%Net income growth of 16% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 18% year-over-year.

Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, today announced results of its fiscal 2024 second quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Doximity Inc stock is now -38.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DOCS Stock saw the intraday high of $21.15 and lowest of $20.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.12, which means current price is +4.01% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, DOCS reached a trading volume of 3516436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Doximity Inc [DOCS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCS shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCS stock is a recommendation set at 2.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Doximity Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Doximity Inc is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCS in the course of the last twelve months was 20.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.43.

How has DOCS stock performed recently?

Doximity Inc [DOCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.38. With this latest performance, DOCS shares dropped by -7.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.80 for Doximity Inc [DOCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.62, while it was recorded at 21.21 for the last single week of trading, and 29.75 for the last 200 days.

Doximity Inc [DOCS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Doximity Inc [DOCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.04 and a Gross Margin at +87.24. Doximity Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.92.

Return on Total Capital for DOCS is now 13.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Doximity Inc [DOCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.62. Additionally, DOCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Doximity Inc [DOCS] managed to generate an average of $115,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Doximity Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.43 and a Current Ratio set at 7.43.

Earnings analysis for Doximity Inc [DOCS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Doximity Inc go to 8.80%.

Insider trade positions for Doximity Inc [DOCS]

