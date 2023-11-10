why Digital Turbine Inc [APPS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.15

- Advertisements -

Digital Turbine Inc [NASDAQ: APPS] slipped around -0.28 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.82 at the close of the session, down -5.39%. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Digital Turbine Reports Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results.

Second Quarter Revenue Totaled $143.3 Million.

Second Quarter GAAP Net Loss of $161.5 Million, or GAAP EPS of ($1.61), Included a Noncash Goodwill Impairment Charge of $147.2 Million ($1.46 Per Share).

Digital Turbine Inc stock is now -68.34% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APPS Stock saw the intraday high of $5.15 and lowest of $4.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.40, which means current price is +17.68% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, APPS reached a trading volume of 3948060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Digital Turbine Inc [APPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPS shares is $10.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Digital Turbine Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Turbine Inc is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for APPS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.22.

How has APPS stock performed recently?

Digital Turbine Inc [APPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10. With this latest performance, APPS shares dropped by -18.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.76 for Digital Turbine Inc [APPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.99, while it was recorded at 5.07 for the last single week of trading, and 9.87 for the last 200 days.

Digital Turbine Inc [APPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Turbine Inc [APPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.93 and a Gross Margin at +36.86. Digital Turbine Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.50.

Return on Total Capital for APPS is now 4.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Turbine Inc [APPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.58. Additionally, APPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Turbine Inc [APPS] managed to generate an average of $21,458 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Digital Turbine Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.22 and a Current Ratio set at 1.22.

Earnings analysis for Digital Turbine Inc [APPS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Turbine Inc go to -5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Digital Turbine Inc [APPS]

