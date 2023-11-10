why Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $88.29

- Advertisements -

Consolidated Edison, Inc. [NYSE: ED] jumped around 0.57 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $89.25 at the close of the session, up 0.64%. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Con Edison to Attend EEI Financial Conference Nov. 12-14, 2023.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (“Con Edison”) (NYSE: ED) executives will meet with investors at the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) Financial Conference in Phoenix, Ariz. from November 12 to 14, 2023.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. stock is now -6.36% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ED Stock saw the intraday high of $89.89 and lowest of $88.69 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 100.92, which means current price is +10.92% above from all time high which was touched on 04/25/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, ED reached a trading volume of 3761593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ED shares is $88.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ED stock is a recommendation set at 3.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Consolidated Edison, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Consolidated Edison, Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for ED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.67.

How has ED stock performed recently?

Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.01. With this latest performance, ED shares gained by 0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.09 for Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.35, while it was recorded at 89.60 for the last single week of trading, and 92.42 for the last 200 days.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.69 and a Gross Margin at +60.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.60.

Return on Total Capital for ED is now 5.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.03. Additionally, ED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED] managed to generate an average of $115,930 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

Earnings analysis for Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Consolidated Edison, Inc. go to 6.12%.

Insider trade positions for Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED]

The top three institutional holders of ED stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38.3% of the company's stock, BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.