Wells Fargo lifts Genworth Financial Inc [GNW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Genworth Financial Inc [NYSE: GNW] loss -8.17% on the last trading session, reaching $5.51 price per share at the time. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Genworth Financial Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Net Income of $29 Million and Adjusted Operating Income of $42 Million.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Enact segment adjusted operating income of $134M; PMIERs1 sufficiency ratio of 162%2.

Genworth Financial Inc represents 495.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.55 billion with the latest information. GNW stock price has been found in the range of $5.325 to $5.83.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, GNW reached a trading volume of 5325712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Genworth Financial Inc [GNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNW shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 2.59.

Trading performance analysis for GNW stock

Genworth Financial Inc [GNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.52. With this latest performance, GNW shares dropped by -8.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.96 for Genworth Financial Inc [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.88, while it was recorded at 5.99 for the last single week of trading, and 5.67 for the last 200 days.

Genworth Financial Inc [GNW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genworth Financial Inc [GNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.47. Genworth Financial Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.11.

Return on Total Capital for GNW is now 5.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genworth Financial Inc [GNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.65. Additionally, GNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genworth Financial Inc [GNW] managed to generate an average of $243,600 per employee.

Genworth Financial Inc [GNW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc go to 5.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Genworth Financial Inc [GNW]

The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GNW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GNW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.