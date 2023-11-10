Wearable Devices Ltd [WLDS] is -2.39% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Wearable Devices Ltd [NASDAQ: WLDS] slipped around -0.49 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.43 at the close of the session, down -53.69%. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Wearable Devices Announces Pricing of $2.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering.

In addition, the Company has granted Aegis Capital Corp. a 45-day option to purchase ordinary shares of up to 15% of the number of ordinary shares sold in the offering solely to cover over-allotments, if any.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Wearable Devices Ltd stock is now -2.39% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WLDS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.449 and lowest of $0.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.56, which means current price is +9.23% above from all time high which was touched on 06/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 388.11K shares, WLDS reached a trading volume of 3015999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

What do top market gurus say about Wearable Devices Ltd [WLDS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wearable Devices Ltd is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for WLDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 226.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

How has WLDS stock performed recently?

Wearable Devices Ltd [WLDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.28. With this latest performance, WLDS shares dropped by -39.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WLDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.32 for Wearable Devices Ltd [WLDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7745, while it was recorded at 0.7311 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9481 for the last 200 days.

- Advertisements -

Wearable Devices Ltd [WLDS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wearable Devices Ltd [WLDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -12342.22 and a Gross Margin at +43.70. Wearable Devices Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14435.56.

Return on Total Capital for WLDS is now -101.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -119.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wearable Devices Ltd [WLDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.62. Additionally, WLDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.93.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Wearable Devices Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.69 and a Current Ratio set at 5.69.

Insider trade positions for Wearable Devices Ltd [WLDS]

The top three institutional holders of WLDS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WLDS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WLDS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.