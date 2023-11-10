Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Valley National Bancorp [VLY]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ: VLY] slipped around -0.12 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.85 at the close of the session, down -1.51%. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Valley National Bank Strengthens Syndications Capabilities with the Hire of Robert Danziger as Head of Syndications.

Valley National Bank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), announced today it has hired Robert Danziger, a 30-year corporate finance veteran, as Managing Director, First Senior Vice President, and Head of the Bank’s Syndicated Finance business. Based both in New York and at Valley’s headquarters in Morristown, NJ, Danziger’s responsibilities include augmenting the Bank’s existing capabilities with clients throughout Valley’s territories including New Jersey, New York, Florida, Illinois, and California.

Prior to joining Valley, Danziger served as a Senior Managing Director in Debt Capital Markets at MUFG Securities Americas Inc. His responsibilities included arrangement, structuring, origination, and distribution of Investment Grade Bond and Loan transactions within the U.S. and was head of Latin American Loan Syndications. Danziger previously worked at Deutsche Bank Securities where he served as Head of Investment Grade Loan Capital Markets for the Americas as well as Citi/Salomon Smith Barney and Chemical Bank.

Valley National Bancorp stock is now -30.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VLY Stock saw the intraday high of $8.03 and lowest of $7.805 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.07, which means current price is +22.94% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, VLY reached a trading volume of 3524718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLY shares is $9.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Valley National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valley National Bancorp is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLY in the course of the last twelve months was 4.81.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.96. With this latest performance, VLY shares dropped by -6.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.66 for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.40, while it was recorded at 8.19 for the last single week of trading, and 9.03 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valley National Bancorp [VLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.96. Valley National Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.02.

Return on Total Capital for VLY is now 9.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.77. Additionally, VLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] managed to generate an average of $148,680 per employee.Valley National Bancorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.12.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valley National Bancorp go to 5.00%.

The top three institutional holders of VLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.