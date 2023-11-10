Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Leslies Inc [LESL]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

Leslies Inc [NASDAQ: LESL] loss -4.10% or -0.19 points to close at $4.44 with a heavy trading volume of 2923579 shares. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Leslie’s, Inc. Appoints Seth Estep to Board of Directors.

Seth Estep.

It opened the trading session at $4.67, the shares rose to $4.69 and dropped to $4.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LESL points out that the company has recorded -58.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, LESL reached to a volume of 2923579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Leslies Inc [LESL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $7.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Leslies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslies Inc is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55.

Trading performance analysis for LESL stock

Leslies Inc [LESL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.45. With this latest performance, LESL shares dropped by -19.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.51 for Leslies Inc [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.28, while it was recorded at 4.75 for the last single week of trading, and 8.94 for the last 200 days.

Leslies Inc [LESL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leslies Inc [LESL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.28 and a Gross Margin at +43.13. Leslies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.18.

Return on Total Capital for LESL is now 29.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.34. Additionally, LESL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 123.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 87.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leslies Inc [LESL] managed to generate an average of $37,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Leslies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.32 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Leslies Inc [LESL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslies Inc go to 9.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Leslies Inc [LESL]

The top three institutional holders of LESL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LESL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LESL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.