VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET] moved up 3.98: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

VNET Group Inc ADR [NASDAQ: VNET] surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.8693 during the day while it closed the day at $3.66. The company report on November 3, 2023 at 8:00 AM that VNET to Announce Unaudited Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 15, 2023.

VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) (“VNET” or the “Company”), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, after the close of U.S. markets.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, or 9:00 AM Beijing Time on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

VNET Group Inc ADR stock has also gained 7.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VNET stock has inclined by 24.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.93% and lost -35.45% year-on date.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for VNET stock reached $524.55 million, with 143.32 million shares outstanding and 129.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, VNET reached a trading volume of 3081452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNET shares is $4.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNET stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VNET Group Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for VNET Group Inc ADR is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNET in the course of the last twelve months was 252.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

VNET stock trade performance evaluation

VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.33. With this latest performance, VNET shares gained by 23.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.09 for VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.12, while it was recorded at 3.61 for the last single week of trading, and 3.35 for the last 200 days.

VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.87 and a Gross Margin at +18.15. VNET Group Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.98.

Return on Total Capital for VNET is now 0.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 223.38. Additionally, VNET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 194.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET] managed to generate an average of -$34,994 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.VNET Group Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 0.67.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNET Group Inc ADR go to 4.52%.

VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VNET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VNET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VNET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.