Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc [VNDA] Is Currently -21.94 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: VNDA] loss -21.94% on the last trading session, reaching $3.38 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at November 2023 Investor Conferences.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in November 2023:.

The Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. A corporate presentation is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc represents 56.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $194.38 million with the latest information. VNDA stock price has been found in the range of $3.32 to $4.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, VNDA reached a trading volume of 3045548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc [VNDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNDA shares is $5.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNDA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNDA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.09.

Trading performance analysis for VNDA stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc [VNDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.38. With this latest performance, VNDA shares dropped by -25.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.04 for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc [VNDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.44, while it was recorded at 4.22 for the last single week of trading, and 5.94 for the last 200 days.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc [VNDA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc [VNDA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.49 and a Gross Margin at +89.86. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.47.

Return on Total Capital for VNDA is now 1.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc [VNDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.11. Additionally, VNDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc [VNDA] managed to generate an average of $21,638 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.09 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc [VNDA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc go to 36.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc [VNDA]

The top three institutional holders of VNDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VNDA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VNDA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.