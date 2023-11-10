Valvoline Inc [VVV] Revenue clocked in at $1.39 billion, down -3.19% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Valvoline Inc [NYSE: VVV] price surged by 5.37 percent to reach at $1.61. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Valvoline Inc. Reports Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results.

Delivers 17th year of consecutive system-wide same-store sales growth and 8 percent increase to store count.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

A sum of 4165104 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.63M shares. Valvoline Inc shares reached a high of $32.45 and dropped to a low of $29.15 until finishing in the latest session at $31.61.

The one-year VVV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.07. The average equity rating for VVV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

Guru’s Opinion on Valvoline Inc [VVV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VVV shares is $40.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VVV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Valvoline Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valvoline Inc is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.86.

- Advertisements -

VVV Stock Performance Analysis:

Valvoline Inc [VVV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.15. With this latest performance, VVV shares dropped by -1.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.70 for Valvoline Inc [VVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.73, while it was recorded at 30.54 for the last single week of trading, and 34.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Valvoline Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valvoline Inc [VVV] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.74 and a Gross Margin at +38.54. Valvoline Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.85.

Return on Total Capital for VVV is now 9.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valvoline Inc [VVV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 699.28. Additionally, VVV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 634.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valvoline Inc [VVV] managed to generate an average of $12,292 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Valvoline Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.59 and a Current Ratio set at 2.68.

VVV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VVV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valvoline Inc go to 10.00%.

Valvoline Inc [VVV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VVV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VVV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VVV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.