Tempest Therapeutics Inc [TPST] Stock trading around $3.28 per share: What’s Next?

Tempest Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: TPST] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.31% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.58%. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 5:17 PM that Tempest Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

TPST-1120 demonstrates superiority compared to standard of care across multiple study endpoints in randomized first-line HCC study.

New capital strengthens balance sheet and extends cash runway into 2025.

Over the last 12 months, TPST stock rose by 105.00%. The one-year Tempest Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.86. The average equity rating for TPST stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $43.69 million, with 10.52 million shares outstanding and 7.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.18M shares, TPST stock reached a trading volume of 56039152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tempest Therapeutics Inc [TPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPST shares is $21.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPST stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tempest Therapeutics Inc is set at 1.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

TPST Stock Performance Analysis:

Tempest Therapeutics Inc [TPST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.58. With this latest performance, TPST shares dropped by -66.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.12 for Tempest Therapeutics Inc [TPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.26, while it was recorded at 3.19 for the last single week of trading, and 1.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tempest Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for TPST is now -73.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -131.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tempest Therapeutics Inc [TPST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.10. Additionally, TPST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tempest Therapeutics Inc [TPST] managed to generate an average of -$1,879,421 per employee.Tempest Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.15 and a Current Ratio set at 2.15.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc [TPST] Institutonal Ownership Details

