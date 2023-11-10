TEGNA Inc [TGNA] stock Downgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $24

- Advertisements -

TEGNA Inc [NYSE: TGNA] surged by $0.27 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $15.81 during the day while it closed the day at $15.33. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 9:30 AM that TEGNA Names Lauren Fisher Chief Legal Officer.

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced the appointment of Lauren Fisher as senior vice president and chief legal officer, effective November 27. Fisher will serve as a member of the company’s leadership team, reporting directly to president and CEO Dave Lougee.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231109369159/en/.

TEGNA Inc stock has also gained 1.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TGNA stock has declined by -10.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.77% and lost -27.65% year-on date.

The market cap for TGNA stock reached $3.09 billion, with 223.45 million shares outstanding and 198.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, TGNA reached a trading volume of 3549695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TEGNA Inc [TGNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGNA shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGNA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for TEGNA Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TEGNA Inc is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGNA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.44.

TGNA stock trade performance evaluation

TEGNA Inc [TGNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.46. With this latest performance, TGNA shares gained by 7.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.07 for TEGNA Inc [TGNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.81, while it was recorded at 15.36 for the last single week of trading, and 16.42 for the last 200 days.

TEGNA Inc [TGNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TEGNA Inc [TGNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.82 and a Gross Margin at +44.67. TEGNA Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.21.

Return on Total Capital for TGNA is now 16.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TEGNA Inc [TGNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.88. Additionally, TGNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TEGNA Inc [TGNA] managed to generate an average of $99,986 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.TEGNA Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.44 and a Current Ratio set at 3.44.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TEGNA Inc [TGNA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEGNA Inc go to 10.00%.

TEGNA Inc [TGNA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TGNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TGNA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TGNA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.