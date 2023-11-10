Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] moved up 1.77: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Super Micro Computer Inc [NASDAQ: SMCI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.77% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.72%. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Supermicro Expands Global Manufacturing Footprint Increasing Worldwide Rack Scale Manufacturing Capacity to 5,000 Fully Tested AI, HPC, and Liquid Cooling Rack Solutions Per Month.

Increased Worldwide Rack Scale Manufacturing Capacity in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, and Malaysia Contribute Towards Reduced Time to Delivery of the Latest AI and HPC Technologies with up to 100 kW/Rack.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Supercomputing Conference (SC23) — Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Manufacturer for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is expanding its AI and HPC rack delivery capacity and advanced liquid cooling solutions. Worldwide, Supermicro’s full rack scale delivery capacity is growing from several state-of-the-art integration facilities in the United States, Taiwan, Netherlands, and Malaysia. Future manufacturing expansion and locations are actively being considered to scale to the increasing demand for Supermicro’s rack scale AI and HPC solution portfolio.

Over the last 12 months, SMCI stock rose by 238.25%. The one-year Super Micro Computer Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.4. The average equity rating for SMCI stock is currently 1.55, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $14.01 billion, with 52.90 million shares outstanding and 45.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, SMCI stock reached a trading volume of 4004658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMCI shares is $375.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Super Micro Computer Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Super Micro Computer Inc is set at 17.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMCI in the course of the last twelve months was 23.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

SMCI Stock Performance Analysis:

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.72. With this latest performance, SMCI shares dropped by -14.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 238.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.61 for Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 266.08, while it was recorded at 257.42 for the last single week of trading, and 200.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Super Micro Computer Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.68 and a Gross Margin at +18.01. Super Micro Computer Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.98.

Return on Total Capital for SMCI is now 35.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.72. Additionally, SMCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] managed to generate an average of $124,853 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.07.Super Micro Computer Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 2.23.

SMCI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Super Micro Computer Inc go to 10.00%.

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SMCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SMCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SMCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.