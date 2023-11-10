Sony Group Corporation ADR [SONY] moved down -6.64: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Sony Group Corporation ADR [NYSE: SONY] closed the trading session at $81.73 on 11/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $80.77, while the highest price level was $85.62. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Sony Electronics Releases the Alpha 9 III; the World’s First Full-Frame Camera with a Global Shutter System(i).

The next-generation Alpha 9 III captures all decisive moments with up to 120 frames per second high-speed shooting, distortion-free and blackout-free images, and flash sync at all shooting speeds .

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Sony Electronics today introduced the Alpha 9 III camera equipped with the world’s firsti full-frame global shutter image sensor.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.14 percent and weekly performance of -5.58 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 694.24K shares, SONY reached to a volume of 3502408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sony Group Corporation ADR [SONY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SONY shares is $108.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SONY stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Sony Group Corporation ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sony Group Corporation ADR is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.59.

SONY stock trade performance evaluation

Sony Group Corporation ADR [SONY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.58. With this latest performance, SONY shares dropped by -4.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.93 for Sony Group Corporation ADR [SONY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.17, while it was recorded at 86.23 for the last single week of trading, and 88.84 for the last 200 days.

Sony Group Corporation ADR [SONY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sony Group Corporation ADR [SONY] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.15 and a Gross Margin at +33.59. Sony Group Corporation ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.12.

Return on Total Capital for SONY is now 10.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sony Group Corporation ADR [SONY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.54. Additionally, SONY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sony Group Corporation ADR [SONY] managed to generate an average of $8,293,150 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Sony Group Corporation ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.47 and a Current Ratio set at 0.65.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sony Group Corporation ADR [SONY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SONY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sony Group Corporation ADR go to 5.90%.

Sony Group Corporation ADR [SONY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SONY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SONY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SONY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.