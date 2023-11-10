Ramaco Resources Inc [METC] is 122.42% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Ramaco Resources Inc [NASDAQ: METC] traded at a high on 11/09/23, posting a 36.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.99. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM that RAMACO RESOURCES REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC, METCB, “Ramaco” or the “Company”), a leading operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal, today reported financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4712460 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ramaco Resources Inc stands at 12.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.74%.

The market cap for METC stock reached $701.96 million, with 44.16 million shares outstanding and 43.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 382.80K shares, METC reached a trading volume of 4712460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ramaco Resources Inc [METC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for METC shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on METC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Ramaco Resources Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ramaco Resources Inc is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for METC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for METC in the course of the last twelve months was 64.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

How has METC stock performed recently?

Ramaco Resources Inc [METC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.74. With this latest performance, METC shares gained by 57.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for METC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.51 for Ramaco Resources Inc [METC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.31, while it was recorded at 12.63 for the last single week of trading, and 9.28 for the last 200 days.

Ramaco Resources Inc [METC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ramaco Resources Inc [METC] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.58 and a Gross Margin at +33.66. Ramaco Resources Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.51.

Return on Total Capital for METC is now 42.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 37.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ramaco Resources Inc [METC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.90. Additionally, METC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ramaco Resources Inc [METC] managed to generate an average of $160,058 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Ramaco Resources Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

Earnings analysis for Ramaco Resources Inc [METC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for METC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ramaco Resources Inc go to 4.23%.

Insider trade positions for Ramaco Resources Inc [METC]

The top three institutional holders of METC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in METC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in METC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.