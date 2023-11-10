Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] Is Currently 12.12 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Prospect Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: PSEC] gained 12.12% or 0.64 points to close at $5.92 with a heavy trading volume of 6638080 shares. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:28 PM that Prospect Capital Announces September 2023 Financial Results and Declares Steady Monthly Dividends through January 2024 of $0.06 Per Common Share.

It opened the trading session at $5.55, the shares rose to $6.065 and dropped to $5.46, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PSEC points out that the company has recorded -4.98% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, PSEC reached to a volume of 6638080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSEC shares is $5.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSEC stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Prospect Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prospect Capital Corporation is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64.

Trading performance analysis for PSEC stock

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.28. With this latest performance, PSEC shares dropped by -0.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.40 for Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.83, while it was recorded at 5.48 for the last single week of trading, and 6.45 for the last 200 days.

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.76 and a Gross Margin at +70.10. Prospect Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.53.

Return on Total Capital for PSEC is now 0.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.18. Additionally, PSEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.36.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prospect Capital Corporation go to 5.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]

The top three institutional holders of PSEC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PSEC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PSEC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.