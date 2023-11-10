Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY] Stock trading around $1.99 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [NASDAQ: PSNY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.72% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.72%. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Polestar presents strengthened business plan and funding update.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (Nasdaq: PSNY), the Swedish electric performance car brand, today presents a strengthened business plan which targets an accelerated margin improvement and a reduction of the Company’s total funding need to the point of cash flow break-even in 2025.

Over the last 12 months, PSNY stock dropped by -56.17%. The one-year Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.88. The average equity rating for PSNY stock is currently 2.44, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $931.14 million, with 467.68 million shares outstanding and 467.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, PSNY stock reached a trading volume of 4212204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSNY shares is $4.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35.

PSNY Stock Performance Analysis:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.72. With this latest performance, PSNY shares dropped by -29.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.29 for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.55, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 3.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR Fundamentals:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.38 and a Current Ratio set at 0.59.

PSNY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR go to -13.54%.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PSNY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PSNY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PSNY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.