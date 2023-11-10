Plains GP Holdings LP [PAGP] Revenue clocked in at $48.85 billion, up 25.56% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Plains GP Holdings LP [NASDAQ: PAGP] price plunged by -0.89 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on November 3, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Plains All American Reports Third-Quarter 2023 Results & Raises 2023 Guidance.

Announces Capital Allocation Updates & Permian Bolt-On Acquisitions.

A sum of 2674620 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.46M shares. Plains GP Holdings LP shares reached a high of $15.93 and dropped to a low of $15.62 until finishing in the latest session at $15.62.

The one-year PAGP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.82. The average equity rating for PAGP stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Plains GP Holdings LP [PAGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGP shares is $17.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Plains GP Holdings LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains GP Holdings LP is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.92.

PAGP Stock Performance Analysis:

Plains GP Holdings LP [PAGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.70. With this latest performance, PAGP shares dropped by -1.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.07 for Plains GP Holdings LP [PAGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.90, while it was recorded at 15.99 for the last single week of trading, and 14.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Plains GP Holdings LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains GP Holdings LP [PAGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.30 and a Gross Margin at +2.88. Plains GP Holdings LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.29.

Return on Total Capital for PAGP is now 5.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plains GP Holdings LP [PAGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 579.07. Additionally, PAGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 498.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plains GP Holdings LP [PAGP] managed to generate an average of $40,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.93.Plains GP Holdings LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

PAGP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains GP Holdings LP go to 0.00%.

Plains GP Holdings LP [PAGP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PAGP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PAGP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PAGP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.