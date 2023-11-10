NuScale Power Corporation [SMR] Is Currently -32.90 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

NuScale Power Corporation [NYSE: SMR] loss -32.90% on the last trading session, reaching $2.08 price per share at the time. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:20 PM that NuScale Power Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR), the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor nuclear technology, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Please visit the Quarterly Results page on the company’s website to view the earnings press release and supplementary information included in the third quarter slide presentation.

NuScale Power Corporation represents 69.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $154.92 million with the latest information. SMR stock price has been found in the range of $1.81 to $2.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, SMR reached a trading volume of 7391101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMR shares is $11.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for NuScale Power Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NuScale Power Corporation is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07.

Trading performance analysis for SMR stock

NuScale Power Corporation [SMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -40.23. With this latest performance, SMR shares dropped by -63.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.20 for NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.85, while it was recorded at 3.02 for the last single week of trading, and 7.48 for the last 200 days.

NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NuScale Power Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]

The top three institutional holders of SMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SMR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SMR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.