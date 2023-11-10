Natera Inc [NTRA] gain 12.99% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Natera Inc [NASDAQ: NTRA] gained 9.80% or 4.05 points to close at $45.39 with a heavy trading volume of 3587294 shares. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Natera Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $47.50, the shares rose to $48.59 and dropped to $45.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NTRA points out that the company has recorded -12.07% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -33.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, NTRA reached to a volume of 3587294 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Natera Inc [NTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTRA shares is $71.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Natera Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Natera Inc is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.42.

Trading performance analysis for NTRA stock

Natera Inc [NTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.94. With this latest performance, NTRA shares gained by 1.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.43 for Natera Inc [NTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.00, while it was recorded at 43.24 for the last single week of trading, and 49.61 for the last 200 days.

Natera Inc [NTRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Natera Inc [NTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.83 and a Gross Margin at +44.37. Natera Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -66.79.

Return on Total Capital for NTRA is now -48.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Natera Inc [NTRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.23. Additionally, NTRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Natera Inc [NTRA] managed to generate an average of -$181,511 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Natera Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.69 and a Current Ratio set at 3.85.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Natera Inc [NTRA]

The top three institutional holders of NTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NTRA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NTRA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.