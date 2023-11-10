Market cap of Sunopta, Inc. [STKL] reaches 499.44M – now what?

- Advertisements -

Sunopta, Inc. [NASDAQ: STKL] closed the trading session at $4.32 on 11/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.85, while the highest price level was $4.725. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM that SunOpta Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue from continuing operations increased 5.9% to $152.5 million, driven by 5.5% volume growth.

Loss from continuing operations of $5.7 million, compared to earnings of $2.4 million in the prior year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -48.82 percent and weekly performance of 11.34 percent. The stock has been moved at -43.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 44.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, STKL reached to a volume of 2918295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunopta, Inc. [STKL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STKL shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STKL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Sunopta, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunopta, Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for STKL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

STKL stock trade performance evaluation

Sunopta, Inc. [STKL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.34. With this latest performance, STKL shares gained by 44.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STKL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.23 for Sunopta, Inc. [STKL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.72, while it was recorded at 3.99 for the last single week of trading, and 6.23 for the last 200 days.

Sunopta, Inc. [STKL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunopta, Inc. [STKL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.26 and a Gross Margin at +12.66. Sunopta, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.02.

Return on Total Capital for STKL is now 4.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunopta, Inc. [STKL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.93. Additionally, STKL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunopta, Inc. [STKL] managed to generate an average of -$6,551 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.Sunopta, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.46 and a Current Ratio set at 1.54.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sunopta, Inc. [STKL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STKL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunopta, Inc. go to 30.00%.

Sunopta, Inc. [STKL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of STKL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in STKL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in STKL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.