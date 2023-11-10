Market cap of Marpai Inc [MRAI] reaches 2.75M – now what?

- Advertisements -

Marpai Inc [NASDAQ: MRAI] traded at a high on 11/09/23, posting a 0.99 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.38. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Marpai Names Damien Lamendola as Chief Executive Officer to Drive the Next Phase of its Growth.

Healthcare Industry Luminary is also the Company’s Largest Shareholder.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Marpai, Inc. (“Marpai” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MRAI), a full-service Third-Party Administrator (TPA) specializing in cost management through intelligent processes and systems, is excited to announce the appointment of Damien Lamendola as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), replacing Edmundo Gonzalez, the Company’s co-founder and now former CEO. Mr. Lamendola has been on Marpai’s board of directors (“Board”) since April 2021, and he will remain on the Board. He is also the largest beneficial shareholder of the Company. In addition, Steve Johnson will be joining Marpai as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), joining Mr. Lamendola on the Company’s management team, and replacing the Company’s current CFO, Yoram Bibring. Additionally, Mike Dendy, a healthcare industry veteran with vast experience in third-party administrators, will be joining the company’s Board.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3248983 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marpai Inc stands at 12.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.30%.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for MRAI stock reached $2.75 million, with 5.32 million shares outstanding and 4.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 43.95K shares, MRAI reached a trading volume of 3248983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marpai Inc [MRAI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRAI shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marpai Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09.

- Advertisements -

How has MRAI stock performed recently?

Marpai Inc [MRAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.03. With this latest performance, MRAI shares dropped by -30.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.35 for Marpai Inc [MRAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6257, while it was recorded at 0.3869 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2174 for the last 200 days.

Marpai Inc [MRAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marpai Inc [MRAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -109.62 and a Gross Margin at +15.07. Marpai Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -108.74.

Return on Total Capital for MRAI is now -121.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -126.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -147.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marpai Inc [MRAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.17. Additionally, MRAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marpai Inc [MRAI] managed to generate an average of -$87,354 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Marpai Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.07.

Insider trade positions for Marpai Inc [MRAI]

The top three institutional holders of MRAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MRAI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MRAI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.