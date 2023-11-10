Market cap of ACI Worldwide Inc [ACIW] reaches 2.83B – now what?

- Advertisements -

ACI Worldwide Inc [NASDAQ: ACIW] closed the trading session at $26.04 on 11/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.47, while the highest price level was $26.67. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 6:22 PM that Core & Main Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; ACI Worldwide to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM) will replace ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASD:ACIW) in the S&P MidCap 400, and ACI Worldwide will replace NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASD:NXGN) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, November 13. Thoma Bravo is acquiring NextGen Healthcare in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions. ACI Worldwide is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.22 percent and weekly performance of 13.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 459.92K shares, ACIW reached to a volume of 3057275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ACI Worldwide Inc [ACIW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACIW shares is $31.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACIW stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for ACI Worldwide Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACI Worldwide Inc is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACIW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACIW in the course of the last twelve months was 25.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.32.

ACIW stock trade performance evaluation

ACI Worldwide Inc [ACIW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.07. With this latest performance, ACIW shares gained by 22.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACIW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.82 for ACI Worldwide Inc [ACIW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.30, while it was recorded at 24.65 for the last single week of trading, and 24.03 for the last 200 days.

ACI Worldwide Inc [ACIW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ACI Worldwide Inc [ACIW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.55 and a Gross Margin at +42.14. ACI Worldwide Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.00.

Return on Total Capital for ACIW is now 8.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ACI Worldwide Inc [ACIW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.04. Additionally, ACIW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ACI Worldwide Inc [ACIW] managed to generate an average of $42,454 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.ACI Worldwide Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.32 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ACI Worldwide Inc [ACIW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACIW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI Worldwide Inc go to 12.00%.

ACI Worldwide Inc [ACIW]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ACIW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ACIW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ACIW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.