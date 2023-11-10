Market Analysts see Lemonade Inc [LMND] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Lemonade Inc [NYSE: LMND] loss -5.94% or -0.95 points to close at $15.05 with a heavy trading volume of 3203367 shares. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:35 PM that Lemonade Announces Filing of Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) today announced that it has filed a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (the “Shelf Registration”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

This filing registers our common stock beneficially owned by selling stockholders, including SoftBank Group Capital Ltd. (the “Stockholder”) pursuant to registration rights agreed to in the amended and restated investors rights agreement among the Company, the Stockholders and other parties thereto, effective October 14, 2022. The Company has not been advised as of the date of this release that the Stockholder has any specific plans to sell its shares, and any offering may be made only by means of the prospectus included in the Shelf Registration, as supplemented by one or more related prospectus supplements with respect to the offering.

It opened the trading session at $16.28, the shares rose to $16.44 and dropped to $14.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LMND points out that the company has recorded -4.32% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -46.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, LMND reached to a volume of 3203367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lemonade Inc [LMND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMND shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMND stock is a recommendation set at 3.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Lemonade Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lemonade Inc is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45.

Trading performance analysis for LMND stock

Lemonade Inc [LMND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.93. With this latest performance, LMND shares gained by 20.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.34 for Lemonade Inc [LMND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.67, while it was recorded at 16.31 for the last single week of trading, and 15.25 for the last 200 days.

Lemonade Inc [LMND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lemonade Inc [LMND] shares currently have an operating margin of -148.70. Lemonade Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -154.62.

Return on Total Capital for LMND is now -30.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lemonade Inc [LMND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.06. Additionally, LMND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lemonade Inc [LMND] managed to generate an average of -$217,849 per employee.Lemonade Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.35.

Lemonade Inc [LMND]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LMND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lemonade Inc go to 19.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lemonade Inc [LMND]

The top three institutional holders of LMND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LMND stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LMND stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.