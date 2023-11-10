Market Analysts see Krispy Kreme Inc [DNUT] falling to $13. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Krispy Kreme Inc [NASDAQ: DNUT] traded at a low on 11/09/23, posting a -6.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.56. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Krispy Kreme Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Net Revenue grew 7.9% and Organic Revenue grew 9.6% with strong momentum to start Q4Reaffirms mid-to-high end of Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) (“Krispy Kreme” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended October 1, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3850794 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Krispy Kreme Inc stands at 3.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.20%.

The market cap for DNUT stock reached $2.11 billion, with 168.14 million shares outstanding and 75.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, DNUT reached a trading volume of 3850794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Krispy Kreme Inc [DNUT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNUT shares is $15.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNUT stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Krispy Kreme Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Krispy Kreme Inc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for DNUT in the course of the last twelve months was 120.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.28.

How has DNUT stock performed recently?

Krispy Kreme Inc [DNUT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.14. With this latest performance, DNUT shares gained by 4.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.62 for Krispy Kreme Inc [DNUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.80, while it was recorded at 13.23 for the last single week of trading, and 13.99 for the last 200 days.

Krispy Kreme Inc [DNUT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Krispy Kreme Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.28 and a Current Ratio set at 0.36.

Earnings analysis for Krispy Kreme Inc [DNUT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNUT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Krispy Kreme Inc go to 19.82%.

Insider trade positions for Krispy Kreme Inc [DNUT]

