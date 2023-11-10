Market Analysts see Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Amicus Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: FOLD] price plunged by -12.19 percent to reach at -$1.38. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Amicus Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Corporate Updates.

3Q 2023 Total Revenue of $103.5M, a 27% Increase Year-Over-Year and 22% at CER.

A sum of 4050356 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.25M shares. Amicus Therapeutics Inc shares reached a high of $11.39 and dropped to a low of $9.94 until finishing in the latest session at $9.98.

The one-year FOLD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.97. The average equity rating for FOLD stock is currently 1.83, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOLD shares is $17.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Amicus Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amicus Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

FOLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.74. With this latest performance, FOLD shares dropped by -8.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.90 for Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.62, while it was recorded at 11.19 for the last single week of trading, and 12.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amicus Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.09 and a Gross Margin at +86.65. Amicus Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -71.85.

Return on Total Capital for FOLD is now -30.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -109.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 367.44. Additionally, FOLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 360.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD] managed to generate an average of -$488,777 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Amicus Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.72.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FOLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FOLD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FOLD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.