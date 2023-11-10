Macquarie lifts DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [NYSE: DV] loss -1.50% on the last trading session, reaching $28.97 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that DoubleVerify Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Increased Revenue by 28% Year-over-Year to $144.0 Million Driven by Global Growth in Social, CTV Measurement and Programmatic Activation.

Achieved Net Income of $13.3 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $45.7 Million, representing a 32% Adjusted EBITDA margin.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc represents 165.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.85 billion with the latest information. DV stock price has been found in the range of $28.88 to $29.8562.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, DV reached a trading volume of 2865712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DV shares is $40.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DV stock is a recommendation set at 1.28. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for DV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for DV in the course of the last twelve months was 73.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.43.

Trading performance analysis for DV stock

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.31. With this latest performance, DV shares gained by 1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.77 for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.68, while it was recorded at 29.23 for the last single week of trading, and 31.09 for the last 200 days.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.65 and a Gross Margin at +75.20. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.56.

Return on Total Capital for DV is now 7.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.55. Additionally, DV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV] managed to generate an average of $47,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.DoubleVerify Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.43 and a Current Ratio set at 7.43.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc go to 19.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV]

The top three institutional holders of DV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.