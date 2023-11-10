Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW] stock Initiated by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $194

- Advertisements -

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [NYSE: LOW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.15% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.97%. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Lowe’s Foundation Announces New Round of Gable Grants to Goodwill, LISC and NCCER.

Grants bring Lowe’s Foundation’s total support for skilled trades workforce development to nearly $11 million in 2023 as part of five-year, $50 million commitment.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The Lowe’s Foundation today announced a total of $3 million in Gable Grants to three national nonprofit organizations that are delivering innovative and scalable skilled trades training in local communities nationwide. The $1 million grants are being awarded to Goodwill Industries International, the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) and the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER).

Over the last 12 months, LOW stock rose by 1.13%. The one-year Lowe’s Cos., Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.2. The average equity rating for LOW stock is currently 2.14, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $109.94 billion, with 601.00 million shares outstanding and 576.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, LOW stock reached a trading volume of 3270584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $235.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. is set at 3.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 16.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.27.

LOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.97. With this latest performance, LOW shares dropped by -6.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.83 for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 205.64, while it was recorded at 193.78 for the last single week of trading, and 210.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lowe’s Cos., Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.04 and a Gross Margin at +31.41. Lowe’s Cos., Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.61.

Return on Total Capital for LOW is now 52.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.39. Additionally, LOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 160.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW] managed to generate an average of $20,899 per employee.Lowe’s Cos., Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.26.

LOW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. go to 5.50%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.