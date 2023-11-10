JP Morgan lifts Genpact Ltd [G] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Genpact Ltd [NYSE: G] slipped around -3.15 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $31.60 at the close of the session, down -9.06%. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:03 PM that Genpact Announces CEO Succession Plan.

Tiger Tyagarajan to retire, BK Kalra to assume CEO role.

Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, today announced a leadership succession plan. “Tiger” Tyagarajan, President and Chief Executive Officer, has informed the Board of Directors of his intention to retire from the company, effective February 9, 2024. The company’s Board has appointed Balkrishan “BK” Kalra, Genpact’s Global Business Leader, Financial Services and Consumer & Healthcare, as Genpact’s next CEO. Kalra will join the company’s Board on February 9, 2024, and Tyagarajan will continue as a member of the Board of Directors.

Genpact Ltd stock is now -31.78% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. G Stock saw the intraday high of $32.20 and lowest of $29.4101 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.58, which means current price is +7.45% above from all time high which was touched on 02/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, G reached a trading volume of 5290960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genpact Ltd [G]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for G shares is $39.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on G stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Genpact Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genpact Ltd is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for G stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for G in the course of the last twelve months was 10.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.88.

How has G stock performed recently?

Genpact Ltd [G] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.14. With this latest performance, G shares dropped by -14.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for G stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.78 for Genpact Ltd [G]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.74, while it was recorded at 33.97 for the last single week of trading, and 39.93 for the last 200 days.

Genpact Ltd [G]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genpact Ltd [G] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.86 and a Gross Margin at +34.32. Genpact Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.09.

Return on Total Capital for G is now 15.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genpact Ltd [G] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.99. Additionally, G Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genpact Ltd [G] managed to generate an average of $2,972 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Genpact Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.88 and a Current Ratio set at 1.88.

Earnings analysis for Genpact Ltd [G]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for G. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genpact Ltd go to 10.02%.

Insider trade positions for Genpact Ltd [G]

The top three institutional holders of G stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in G stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in G stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.