JanOne Inc [JAN] is -76.47% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

JanOne Inc [NASDAQ: JAN] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.3399 during the day while it closed the day at $0.32. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 11:30 AM that JanOne to Present at the Dawson James 8th Annual Investment Conference.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Amol Soin will explain innovative approaches to pain management and JanOne’s development of non-addicting treatments for pain.

JanOne (Nasdaq: JAN), the biopharmaceutical company focused on developing non-addicting painkillers and novel treatments for the causes of pain, will participate in investor sessions at the Dawson James Securities 8th Annual Investment Conference in Jupiter, Florida. JanOne’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Amol Soin, will attend the October 12, day-long conference and present JanOne’s mission and progress.

JanOne Inc stock has also gained 0.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JAN stock has declined by -61.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -69.59% and lost -76.47% year-on date.

The market cap for JAN stock reached $1.35 million, with 4.19 million shares outstanding and 3.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 221.32K shares, JAN reached a trading volume of 3265981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here's what leading stock market gurus have to say about JanOne Inc [JAN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for JanOne Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

JAN stock trade performance evaluation

JanOne Inc [JAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.75. With this latest performance, JAN shares dropped by -2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.80 for JanOne Inc [JAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3942, while it was recorded at 0.3087 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9524 for the last 200 days.

JanOne Inc [JAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JanOne Inc [JAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.53 and a Gross Margin at +18.66. JanOne Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.06.

Return on Total Capital for JAN is now -30.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 40.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 88.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JanOne Inc [JAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.04. Additionally, JAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 249.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JanOne Inc [JAN] managed to generate an average of $17,338 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.JanOne Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

JanOne Inc [JAN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of JAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in JAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in JAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.