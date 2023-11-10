Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX] fell -95.38% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Jaguar Health Inc [NASDAQ: JAGX] traded at a high on 11/09/23, posting a 3.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.30. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Breast Cancer Related Results of Groundbreaking Napo Pharmaceuticals (a Jaguar Health Family Company) Supported Study on Quality of Life for Cancer Patients and Survivors Accepted for Presentation at the December 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

Napo Pharmaceuticals (Napo), a Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) family company, today announced that the results of “More Than a Diagnosis: A Quality of Life Survey for Individuals with a Diagnosis or History of Cancer,” an online, anonymous Napo-supported survey initiative of Advocates for Collaborative Education (ACE) to shed light on the diverse and profound challenges faced by individuals living with a diagnosis or a history of cancer, have been accepted for presentation at the December 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS).

“We are delighted our breast cancer related survey results have been accepted for presentation at SABCS,” said Advocates for Collaborative Education founder Stacey Tinianov, MPH. “While cancer treatments have advanced considerably since the advent and availability of targeted therapies, significant short- and long-term treatment side effects can be challenging or even devastating to an individual’s quality of life. Our goal was to move beyond progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) statistics to quantify quality-of-life impacts across a large sampling of individuals with a diagnosis or history of cancer. We were thrilled to have Napo’s support and hope these findings will inform research, clinical care, and the broader cancer community on what matters most to individuals and, potentially, how best to address quality-of-life impacts through improvements in supportive care.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5922051 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Jaguar Health Inc stands at 12.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.96%.

The market cap for JAGX stock reached $5.76 million, with 19.12 million shares outstanding and 13.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, JAGX reached a trading volume of 5922051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JAGX shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JAGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

How has JAGX stock performed recently?

Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.94. With this latest performance, JAGX shares gained by 24.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.52 for Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3064, while it was recorded at 0.2878 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9277 for the last 200 days.

Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -287.85 and a Gross Margin at +63.94. Jaguar Health Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -396.91.

Return on Total Capital for JAGX is now -92.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -171.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -866.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -94.23. Additionally, JAGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX] managed to generate an average of -$790,900 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Jaguar Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 0.97.

Earnings analysis for Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc go to 40.00%.

Insider trade positions for Jaguar Health Inc [JAGX]

The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in JAGX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in JAGX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.