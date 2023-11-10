International Paper Co. [IP] Stock trading around $33.26 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

International Paper Co. [NYSE: IP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.89% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.32%. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 11:15 AM that Sustaining a Workplace that Embraces Individuality & Equality at IP.

Over the last 12 months, IP stock dropped by -0.78%. The one-year International Paper Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.25. The average equity rating for IP stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.51 billion, with 350.30 million shares outstanding and 342.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, IP stock reached a trading volume of 3490952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on International Paper Co. [IP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $35.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for International Paper Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Co. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for IP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

IP Stock Performance Analysis:

International Paper Co. [IP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.32. With this latest performance, IP shares dropped by -6.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.06 for International Paper Co. [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.36, while it was recorded at 33.92 for the last single week of trading, and 34.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Paper Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Paper Co. [IP] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.17 and a Gross Margin at +23.40. International Paper Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.23.

Return on Total Capital for IP is now 10.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Paper Co. [IP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.50. Additionally, IP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Paper Co. [IP] managed to generate an average of $44,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.International Paper Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.75.

IP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Co. go to 19.20%.

International Paper Co. [IP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.