Intellia Therapeutics Inc [NTLA] Revenue clocked in at $53.04 million, down -28.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Intellia Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: NTLA] price plunged by -12.27 percent to reach at -$3.49. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Intellia Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress.

FDA cleared NTLA-2001 IND application for first in vivo CRISPR candidate to enter late-stage clinical development; on track to initiate the MAGNITUDE pivotal Phase 3 trial in patients with transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy by year-end.

Clinical data presented from over 60 patients with ATTR amyloidosis demonstrated consistent, deep and durable serum TTR reduction after a single dose of NTLA-2001; greater than 90% median serum TTR reduction.

A sum of 2939175 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 991.10K shares. Intellia Therapeutics Inc shares reached a high of $28.69 and dropped to a low of $24.72 until finishing in the latest session at $24.96.

The one-year NTLA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.22. The average equity rating for NTLA stock is currently 1.39, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Intellia Therapeutics Inc [NTLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTLA shares is $78.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Intellia Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intellia Therapeutics Inc is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.26.

NTLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Intellia Therapeutics Inc [NTLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.74. With this latest performance, NTLA shares dropped by -17.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.94 for Intellia Therapeutics Inc [NTLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.85, while it was recorded at 27.86 for the last single week of trading, and 38.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intellia Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intellia Therapeutics Inc [NTLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -879.04 and a Gross Margin at +85.47. Intellia Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -909.78.

Return on Total Capital for NTLA is now -36.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intellia Therapeutics Inc [NTLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.58. Additionally, NTLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intellia Therapeutics Inc [NTLA] managed to generate an average of -$792,953 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Intellia Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.41 and a Current Ratio set at 9.41.

NTLA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intellia Therapeutics Inc go to 30.00%.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc [NTLA] Institutonal Ownership Details

