Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR] Revenue clocked in at $6.68 billion, up 28.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Ingersoll-Rand Inc [NYSE: IR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.48% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.20%. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Ingersoll Rand Reports Record Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Raises Total Company Guidance including Organic Revenue Growth.

Over the last 12 months, IR stock rose by 28.31%. The one-year Ingersoll-Rand Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.09. The average equity rating for IR stock is currently 1.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.11 billion, with 405.12 million shares outstanding and 403.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, IR stock reached a trading volume of 4077453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $77.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Ingersoll-Rand Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll-Rand Inc is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 26.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

IR Stock Performance Analysis:

Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.20. With this latest performance, IR shares gained by 1.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.87 for Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.57, while it was recorded at 65.93 for the last single week of trading, and 61.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ingersoll-Rand Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.87 and a Gross Margin at +33.43. Ingersoll-Rand Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.96.

Return on Total Capital for IR is now 7.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.24. Additionally, IR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR] managed to generate an average of $34,676 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Ingersoll-Rand Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.26.

IR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll-Rand Inc go to 12.87%.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.