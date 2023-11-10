Huntsman Corp [HUN] moved up 0.37: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Huntsman Corp [NYSE: HUN] closed the trading session at $24.15 on 11/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.14, while the highest price level was $24.6025. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 8:04 PM that Huntsman Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Common Dividend.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a $0.2375 per share cash dividend on its common stock. The dividend is payable on December 29, 2023, to stockholders of record as of December 15, 2023.

About Huntsman:Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2022 revenues of approximately $8 billion from our continuing operations. Our chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 60 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 30 countries and employ approximately 7,000 associates within our continuing operations. For more information about Huntsman, please visit the company’s website at www.huntsman.com. .

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.12 percent and weekly performance of 3.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, HUN reached to a volume of 3000805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Huntsman Corp [HUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUN shares is $25.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Huntsman Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntsman Corp is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUN in the course of the last twelve months was 34.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.14.

HUN stock trade performance evaluation

Huntsman Corp [HUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.87. With this latest performance, HUN shares gained by 1.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.91 for Huntsman Corp [HUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.27, while it was recorded at 24.02 for the last single week of trading, and 26.77 for the last 200 days.

Huntsman Corp [HUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntsman Corp [HUN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.85 and a Gross Margin at +19.27. Huntsman Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.58.

Return on Total Capital for HUN is now 11.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntsman Corp [HUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.61. Additionally, HUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Huntsman Corp [HUN] managed to generate an average of $64,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Huntsman Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.14 and a Current Ratio set at 1.88.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Huntsman Corp [HUN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntsman Corp go to -14.53%.

Huntsman Corp [HUN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HUN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HUN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.