HSBC Securities lifts GSK Plc ADR [GSK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

GSK Plc ADR [NYSE: GSK] loss -1.71% on the last trading session, reaching $34.46 price per share at the time. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 8:00 AM that 23andMe Announces Collaboration Extension with a New Data Licensing Agreement with GSK.

Following their five year discovery collaboration, 23andMe and GSK have extended their collaboration by entering into a new non-exclusive data licensing agreement, enabling GSK to utilize the 23andMe database for novel drug target discovery and other research.

GSK Plc ADR represents 2.03 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $69.83 billion with the latest information. GSK stock price has been found in the range of $34.44 to $35.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, GSK reached a trading volume of 2507606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GSK Plc ADR [GSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSK shares is $41.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for GSK Plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GSK Plc ADR is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for GSK in the course of the last twelve months was 15.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for GSK stock

GSK Plc ADR [GSK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.85. With this latest performance, GSK shares dropped by -8.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.71 for GSK Plc ADR [GSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.14, while it was recorded at 34.75 for the last single week of trading, and 35.53 for the last 200 days.

GSK Plc ADR [GSK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GSK Plc ADR [GSK] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.79 and a Gross Margin at +66.37. GSK Plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.21.

Return on Total Capital for GSK is now 17.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GSK Plc ADR [GSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 198.03. Additionally, GSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GSK Plc ADR [GSK] managed to generate an average of $64,280 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.GSK Plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

GSK Plc ADR [GSK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSK Plc ADR go to 4.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at GSK Plc ADR [GSK]

The top three institutional holders of GSK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GSK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GSK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.