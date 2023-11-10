Helmerich & Payne, Inc. [HP] is -23.57% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. [NYSE: HP] plunged by -$0.86 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $39.93 during the day while it closed the day at $37.19. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year Results.

H&P announced its fiscal 2024 Supplemental Shareholder Return Plan(1), which is currently projected to provide approximately $168 million to shareholders comprised of established base and supplemental dividends in fiscal year 2024.

The Company reported fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 net income of $0.77 and $4.16 per diluted share, respectively, including select items(2) of $0.08 and $0.01 per diluted share, respectively.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. stock has also loss -9.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HP stock has declined by -12.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 21.85% and lost -23.57% year-on date.

The market cap for HP stock reached $3.70 billion, with 99.43 million shares outstanding and 95.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, HP reached a trading volume of 3016081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. [HP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HP shares is $47.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HP stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for HP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for HP in the course of the last twelve months was 9.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.06.

HP stock trade performance evaluation

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. [HP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.51. With this latest performance, HP shares dropped by -12.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.81 for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. [HP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.87, while it was recorded at 38.94 for the last single week of trading, and 39.16 for the last 200 days.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. [HP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.06 and a Current Ratio set at 2.29.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. [HP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.