GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX] fell -4.72% so far this year. What now?

GoodRx Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: GDRX] price plunged by -18.83 percent to reach at -$1.03. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 6:02 AM that GoodRx Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX) (“GoodRx” or the “Company”), a leading resource for healthcare savings and information, has released its financial results for the third quarter 2023.

A sum of 9329880 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.28M shares. GoodRx Holdings Inc shares reached a high of $5.33 and dropped to a low of $4.135 until finishing in the latest session at $4.44.

The one-year GDRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.49. The average equity rating for GDRX stock is currently 2.32, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDRX shares is $8.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for GoodRx Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoodRx Holdings Inc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for GDRX in the course of the last twelve months was 13.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.14.

GDRX Stock Performance Analysis:

GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.07. With this latest performance, GDRX shares dropped by -16.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.26 for GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.55, while it was recorded at 5.20 for the last single week of trading, and 5.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GoodRx Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.85 and a Gross Margin at +84.50. GoodRx Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.28.

Return on Total Capital for GDRX is now 2.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.00. Additionally, GDRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX] managed to generate an average of -$34,411 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.GoodRx Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.14 and a Current Ratio set at 11.14.

GDRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoodRx Holdings Inc go to 0.60%.

GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GDRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of approximately 8.26% of shares, BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with approximately 5.80% ownership.