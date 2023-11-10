Goldman lifts Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE: ETRN] jumped around 0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.65 at the close of the session, up 0.35%. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Equitrans Midstream Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN), today, announced financial and operational results for the third quarter 2023. Included in the “Non-GAAP Disclosures” section of this news release are important disclosures regarding the use of non-GAAP supplemental financial measures, including information regarding their most comparable GAAP financial measure.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation stock is now 29.10% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ETRN Stock saw the intraday high of $8.785 and lowest of $8.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.48, which means current price is +88.04% above from all time high which was touched on 07/28/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.36M shares, ETRN reached a trading volume of 3111928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETRN shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitrans Midstream Corporation is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETRN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.75.

How has ETRN stock performed recently?

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.95. With this latest performance, ETRN shares dropped by -8.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.43 for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.29, while it was recorded at 8.85 for the last single week of trading, and 7.83 for the last 200 days.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.32 and a Gross Margin at +63.79. Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.84.

Return on Total Capital for ETRN is now 7.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 438.59. Additionally, ETRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 752.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] managed to generate an average of -$351,621 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 0.75.

Earnings analysis for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitrans Midstream Corporation go to 2.60%.

Insider trade positions for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]

The top three institutional holders of ETRN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ETRN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ETRN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.