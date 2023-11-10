Duolingo Inc [DUOL] Stock trading around $203.02 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Duolingo Inc [NASDAQ: DUOL] surged by $35.75 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $203.51 during the day while it closed the day at $203.02. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Duolingo Launches Music and Math on Its Flagship App.

Hit the right notes and sharpen your mental math with new subjects on Duolingo.

Duolingo Inc stock has also gained 35.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DUOL stock has inclined by 46.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 39.71% and gained 185.42% year-on date.

The market cap for DUOL stock reached $8.43 billion, with 41.54 million shares outstanding and 34.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 559.77K shares, DUOL reached a trading volume of 3443133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Duolingo Inc [DUOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUOL shares is $183.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Duolingo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duolingo Inc is set at 10.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for DUOL in the course of the last twelve months was 101.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.62.

DUOL stock trade performance evaluation

Duolingo Inc [DUOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.26. With this latest performance, DUOL shares gained by 17.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 158.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.86 for Duolingo Inc [DUOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.40, while it was recorded at 170.30 for the last single week of trading, and 139.67 for the last 200 days.

Duolingo Inc [DUOL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duolingo Inc [DUOL] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.47 and a Gross Margin at +72.01. Duolingo Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.12.

Return on Total Capital for DUOL is now -11.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duolingo Inc [DUOL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.24. Additionally, DUOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duolingo Inc [DUOL] managed to generate an average of -$99,290 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Duolingo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.62 and a Current Ratio set at 3.62.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Duolingo Inc [DUOL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duolingo Inc go to 43.00%.

Duolingo Inc [DUOL]: Institutional Ownership

