Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [DADA] moved down -5.94: Why It’s Important

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: DADA] closed the trading session at $3.64 on 11/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.63, while the highest price level was $3.93. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Dada to Announce Unaudited Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 14, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the earnings at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 (9:30 a.m. Beijing time on Wednesday, November 15, 2023).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -47.78 percent and weekly performance of -7.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -45.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, DADA reached to a volume of 2867111 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [DADA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DADA shares is $8.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DADA stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for DADA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07.

DADA stock trade performance evaluation

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [DADA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.38. With this latest performance, DADA shares dropped by -21.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DADA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.14 for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [DADA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.30, while it was recorded at 3.94 for the last single week of trading, and 6.47 for the last 200 days.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [DADA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [DADA] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.92 and a Gross Margin at +37.11. Dada Nexus Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.44.

Return on Total Capital for DADA is now -40.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [DADA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.01. Additionally, DADA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [DADA] managed to generate an average of -$113,342 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.Dada Nexus Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [DADA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DADA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DADA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DADA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.